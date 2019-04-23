Meeting reviews progress on eradicating polio

MUSCAT: The 33rd meeting of the Eastern Mediterranean (EM) Regional Certification Commission for Poliomyelitis Eradication (RCC) commenced here on Tuesday. The meeting, hosted by the Sultanate, is organised by the World Health Organization (WHO). Dr Mohammed bin Saif al Hosni, Under-Secretary of Ministry of Health for Health Affairs, inaugurated the meeting in the presence of Dr Akjimal Magtimova, WHO Representative to the Sultanate, and participation of heads and members of certification commissions of eradication of poliomyelitis in the Eastern Mediterranean Region (EMR).

The three-day meeting aims at reviewing several important topics including the annual updates submitted by the polio-free countries in order to consider whether there are remaining gaps that still existed in those countries, the annual progress reports submitted by Afghanistan and Pakistan on polio eradication, as well as the progress made in the field of polio eradication, regional certification and containment of laboratory stocks of poliovirus.

The meeting also aims to identify the risk assessment practice and ensure the implementation of country programmes and national certification committees in the field of certification and risk-mitigation measures, as well as to formulate recommendations for the member states /regional in order to achieve certification of polio eradication at the regional level.

Dr Al Hosni welcomed the participants and appreciated the efforts exerted by all members in the field of polio eradication despite the circumstances experienced by some countries. He also praised the role of the EMR countries with regard to the epidemiological surveillance of this disease in the border areas. The meeting addresses the implementation of the 32nd RCC Meeting recommendations, the global update on polio eradication, the annual update reports of the EMR countries and others.

Related