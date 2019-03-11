Meeting discusses interactive atlas and bird database

Muscat: The first coordination meeting of a number of government agencies was held at the headquarters of the National Field Research Centre for Conservation of Environment at the Royal Court today to discuss two important environmental projects at the Sultanate level: establishment of Oman Interactive Atlas, and Oman Bird Database. The meeting was chaired by Dr Saif bin Rashid al Shaqsi, Executive Director of National Field Research Centre for Conservation of Environment at the Diwan of Royal Court.

During the meeting, a scientific working paper was presented from Sultan Qaboos University by Dr Yasin al Sharabi, Director of the Environmental Studies and Research Centre for Oman Interactive Environmental Atlas, in which he presented the scientific, environmental, physical, statistical and educational importance of the Atlas for the Sultanate and the contents of the Atlas and its scientific sections.

The meeting also discussed the project of establishing bird database and its environmental importance, the innate importance of preserving the living organisms in the Sultanate, explaining the role of the parties involved in supporting the projects with scientific data and statistics, and the importance of supporting the two projects with technical researchers and specialists in the same field.

