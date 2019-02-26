Meethaq widens network as 20th state-of-the-art branch opens in Al Ghubra

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, opened a state-of-the-art branch on 18 November Street in Al Ghubra as part of its focus to expand operations across the Sultanate and offer world-class Islamic banking experience to customers. Said Hamdoon al Harthy, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Transport and Communications, was the guest of honour at the formal inauguration of the 20th Meethaq branch, attended by Shaikh Waleed al Hashar, Chief Executive Officer, dignitaries and senior bank officials.

Abdulwahid al Murshidi, DGM — Islamic Personal Banking, said: “Meethaq is proud to open the new branch in Al Ghubra as part of its commitment and dedication to meet customer expectations for Islamic banking. The banking sector in Oman is witnessing consolidation of Islamic banking and the state-of-the-art branch network reflects Meethaq’s focus to redefine Islamic banking operations in Oman. The new branch is designed to create a unique ambience and banking environment in line with the Meethaq brand values of true Partnership, Transparency and Trust. Meethaq plans to further expand the branch network as well as launch new products and services to complement the unique Islamic banking experience.”

In a short span of six years, Meethaq has recorded notable achievements supporting the country’s economic development and progress. Meethaq recognises the immense investment prospects and potential that Oman offers and is committed to supporting the strategic national initiative aimed at attracting investments in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 economic blueprint. In the context of economic diversification, Meethaq is positioned to address the requirements of all segments, ensuring innovative banking service benefiting communities across the Sultanate.

Related