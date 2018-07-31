Meethaq to host CEO of Oman Aviation Group

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in line with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to promoting public-private partnership, will host Mustafa bin Mohammed al Hinai, Chief Executive Officer of Oman Aviation Group, in the 16‫th Majlis Meethaq event to be held at Bank Muscat head office on Monday 6 August.

The Majlis Meethaq forum is a unique initiative aimed at presenting successful role models and highlighting their achievements to motivate and inspire citizens, especially youth, to attain success in life. The social forum hosts well-known economic, social, religious or cultural persona having an influence on Omani society to motivate citizens with inspirational aspects of their life and career.

Meethaq is the leading Islamic financial services provider in the Sultanate with many achievements contributing to the Sultanate’s economy. Meethaq extends support to all key sectors in the Sultanate and is focused on developing as a benchmark Islamic financial services provider in Oman and the region.

Within five years of operations, Meethaq has crossed the milestone of RO 1 billion in assets. Presently, Meethaq accounts for over 33 per cent market share in terms of assets and is the market leader in Islamic banking in Oman.

As the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman, Meethaq recognises the immense investment prospects and potential that Oman offers and is committed to supporting strategic national development initiatives in line with Oman’s Vision 2040 economic blueprint. Meethaq financing receivables rose to RO 1,062 million at the end of 30 June 2018 compared to RO 915 million in the same period in 2017, registering an increase of 16.1 per cent.

Meethaq has adopted the best practices in Islamic banking and finance worldwide to combine a robust model which protects customers and complements the Islamic banking industry. Every Meethaq product goes through the process of Sharia compliance certification by the Sharia Supervisory Board and is created in line with the guidelines of the Central Bank of Oman.

Related