Meethaq Neswa campaign wins big at prestigious MENA awards ceremony

MUSCAT: Three brand-related campaigns designed by OHI Leo Burnett for Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, were awarded at the annual Transform Awards MENA held in the UAE. The Meethaq neswa campaign won awards for Best Visual Identity from the Financial Services Sector, Best Use of Packaging and also for the Best Development of a New Brand within an Existing Brand Portfolio category.

The annual Transform Awards MENA awarded by Transform magazine, is a prestigious benchmark of agencies leading the way in both creative and strategic branding and recognises the quality of the brand development work right through the process of development — approach, strategy, creative conceptualisation, right up to execution and application of the brand identity across multiple touch points. OHI Leo Burnett’s excellence in rebranding and brand development was recognised and awarded in front of peers from the industry including leading regional and global players.

Meethaq’s neswa campaign was run over a number of platforms including traditional print media, social media and other online media to promote the new Islamic banking product for women. Packed with unique features and benefits, Meethaq’s neswa savings account is crafted to make women’s life easy and help pursue goals that matter. Neswa account holders are eligible for a wide range of features including: Visa Debit Card with an ATM withdrawal limit of RO 800 and access to the largest network of ATMs and CDMs across Oman, complimentary Takaful coverage of life cover up to RO 10,000, cover up to RO 1,000 for loss of wallet or handbag and cover up to RO 100 for loss of ID cards/keys.

Neswa savings account holders will see attractive profit rates paid on the average balance of the month. They will also be eligible for up to 50 per cent discount on annual rental charges for safety lockers and exclusive discounts and offers at partner and merchant outlets.

All Omani and resident women above the age of 18 are eligible to open a neswa savings account with a minimum balance amount of RO 300 or minimum salary transfer of RO 500.

