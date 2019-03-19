Meethaq ‘Little Investor’ reaches students in Buraimi, Dhahirah and Dakhiliyah

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, marked a milestone reaching over 700 school students targetted for financial literacy training as part of its ‘Little Investor’ programme in Buraimi, Dhahirah and Dakhiliyah governorates.

Launched in association with the Ministry of Education and Injaz Oman, the ‘Little Investor’ programme, aimed at developing a healthy savings habit and entrepreneurial skills from an early age, trained over 10,500 students across the Sultanate in the first year in 2018. Early this year, the programme covered 900 school students in Dhofar and Musandam governorates. The ongoing programme is targeted to reach students in all parts of the Sultanate.

At a time when Islamic finance is consolidating its role in supporting economic and social development, Meethaq reckons sustainable social development as a great opportunity to complement the country’s progress and development. The ‘Little Investor’ programme demonstrates the importance of building a strong financial culture among Oman’s younger generation responsible for the country’s future development.

The ‘Little Investor’ programme is a core component of the bank’s Imprints CSR initiative. The four pillars of the Imprints initiative include programmes to promote financial literacy, sustainable tourism, green environment and enriched lifestyle.

The Ministry of Education is represented in the ‘Little Investor’ programme by the National Centre for Vocational Guidance. Injaz Oman is a not-for-profit organisation focused on enhancing skills of youth for participation in the economy by bridging the gap between knowledge acquired through education and skills required for the job market. Injaz supports students to develop leadership, entrepreneurial skills, problem-solving, communication and soft skills through a series of workshops conducted by volunteers.

Meethaq is well positioned to provide Islamic financial expertise to diverse segments and thereby promote the good of society as a whole. Meethaq has adopted the best practices in Islamic banking and finance worldwide to combine a robust model which protects customers and complements the Islamic banking industry.

Related