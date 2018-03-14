Meethaq ‘Little Investor’ programme reaches hearing impaired students

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in step with the bank’s vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’, extended financial literacy training to hearing impaired students of Al Amal School as part of its ‘Little Investor’ programme. Launched in association with the Ministry of Education and Injaz Oman, the ‘Little Investor’ programme is presently under way covering schools in the Governorate of Dhofar.

In the first phase, the programme exceeded the target of 5,000 students in Muscat and Batinah governorates. The ongoing programme aimed at providing training in the fundamentals of financial literacy and entrepreneurship will also be extended to school students in Sharqiyah, Dakhiliyah and Dhahirah governorates.

Sulaiman al Harthy, Deputy Chief Executive Officer — Islamic Banking, said: “Meethaq is proud to see the ‘Little Investor’ programme reaching all segments of students, who represent the future of Oman. At a time when Islamic finance is consolidating its role in supporting economic and social development, Meethaq reckons sustainable social development as a great opportunity to complement the country’s progress and development. Meethaq remains committed to social responsibility initiatives contributing to sustainable development in Oman.”

Targetting students who represent the future of Oman, the ‘Little Investor’ programme is aimed at developing a healthy savings habit as well as entrepreneurial skills from an early age. The programme is a core component of the Imprints CSR initiative launched by the bank. Reaching out to the nation against the backdrop of prevailing economic and social situation, the Imprints initiative seeks to unite people in making a difference in reciprocating to what the country has given them.

Highly ambitious in its scope and reach to make lasting contributions to society and the nation, the Imprints initiative is a unique public-private partnership by the bank in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Tourism, Muscat Municipality and the Public Authority for Consumer Protection. The four pillars of the Imprints initiative are focused on programmes to inculcate financial literacy, promote sustainable tourism, sustain green environment and encourage enriched lifestyle.

Injaz Oman is a not-for-profit organisation focused on enhancing the skills of youth for participation in the economy by bridging the gap between knowledge acquired through education and skills required for the job market. Injaz supports students to develop leadership, entrepreneurial skills, problem-solving, communication, and soft skills through a series of workshops conducted by volunteers.

Share on: WhatsApp