Meethaq hosts training session on Accelerate Oman SME portal

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, hosted a training session for SMEs on Meethaq ‘Accelerate Oman SME’ portal. A large turnout of existing and aspiring entrepreneurs attended the training programme held at Bank Muscat head office. The ‘Accelerate Oman SME’ portal, developed in partnership by Meethaq and Thomson Reuters serves as a gateway for SMEs in the Sultanate.

The portal provides start-ups and SMEs access to the most comprehensive source of business resources, services and funding solutions. The innovative portal is designed to help SMEs achieve their business goals and thereby promote SME development in Oman.

The primary objective of ‘Accelerate Oman SME’ platform is to provide guidance and help for SMEs to successfully navigate each stage of their business.

The portal reflects the bank’s commitment to put clients first and provide start-ups with the power to positively impact their business. The training was conducted by experts who highlighted the features and benefits of ‘Accelerate Oman SME’ portal and business opportunities in Oman for SMEs.

Meethaq Islamic Banking has launched various initiatives to support SME development in Oman.

Meethaq’s commitment to fostering national talent and providing support for SMEs is aimed at creating meaningful employment opportunities.

Meethaq recognises that the role of SMEs is highly important and remains committed to working hand-in-hand with the government and partners to create a favorable environment for SMEs in Oman.

SMEs contribute around 20 per cent of Oman’s GDP and employ 40 per cent of the private sector workforce.

SMEs are a key contributor to economic growth and a source of job creation in Oman which has prioritised economic diversification. To support the growth of SMEs, the ‘Accelerate Oman SME’ portal addresses challenges faced by SMEs, such as uncertainty on how to set up business, access to tailored funding solutions to support growth and how to scale up business and connect with partners and customers.

Share on: WhatsApp