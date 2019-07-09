Meethaq Hibati monthly draw rewards 10 winners

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, held its monthly draw for the unique Hibati savings recently. With a total prize amount of over RO 1 million, and 5,340 prizes to be won during the year, Hibati offers the largest number of prizes in the Islamic banking segment. Ten customers were rewarded with RO 1,000 each at the monthly draw.

Hibati rewards customers with attractive weekly, monthly and annual prizes. Keeping in view the market feedback that customers prefer more prizes at shorter frequency, Hibati savings prize account was launched by the bank in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a healthy savings habit in Oman.

The weekly draw rewards 100 customers with RO 100 each. In all, 5,200 prizes await customers in the weekly draws totalling RO 520,000. The monthly prizes include RO 1,000 each for 10 winners. A total of 120 customers will be rewarded in the series of monthly prize draws. Whipping up excitement, the exciting annual prizes range from RO 5,000 each for 10 winners, RO 10,000 each for four winners, RO 25,000 each for three winners, RO 50,000 each for two winners and a mega prize of RO 100,000 for one winner.

The eligibility for the weekly and monthly prize draw is RO 100 minimum weekly / monthly average balance in the Hibati savings account. For the annual prize of RO 5,000, a minimum average balance of RO 500 entitles customers to one chance in the annual draw. To win RO 10,000, a minimum average balance of RO 1,000 is to be maintained.

The eligibility for the prize of RO 25,000 is a minimum average balance of RO 5,000 and for RO 50,000 prize, a minimum average balance of RO 10,000 is to be maintained. To win the mega prize of RO 100,000, customers are required to maintain a minimum average balance of RO 30,000 in their accounts. The minimum average balance requirement for the grand annual draw has to be maintained for three months before the draw takes place.

The Meethaq Hibati savings scheme is aimed at instilling the discipline of savings among people. Helping customers to remain true to their religious beliefs, Hibati ensures the prize scheme conforms to Sharia tenets. The cash prizes are gift from Meethaq to customers who will receive Mudarabah profit plus chances to enter the prize draws based on average balance maintained in their Hibati account, in line with their religious beliefs.

The underlying Sharia principle of Hibati savings account is unrestricted Mudarabah contract. The prizes are offered as Hiba or gift from Meethaq to customers out of the Mudarib share of Meethaq or paid by the shareholders.

