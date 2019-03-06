Meethaq Hafawa Private redefines personalised banking service

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, in line with the vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to banking service excellence, has launched Hafawa Private banking offering an exclusive suite of Sharia compliant products and services targeted at the bank’s ultra-high net worth segment.

Hafawa Private banking is an elite, invitation only banking proposition by Meethaq, where the highest level of luxury service and privileges await customers. Exclusivity is redefined as Hafawa Private banking customers experience luxury privileges like none other. Unique products and differentiated services meeting the financial and lifestyle priorities of Hafawa customers are the rewards of valuable relationship with the bank.

Meethaq Hafawa covers three Premier banking segments — Affluent, Priority and Private.

Redefining exclusive and relationship based Islamic banking experience, Hafawa Private is built on the strong foundations of Islamic values and principles espoused by the flagship Islamic banking service provider in the Sultanate.

Abdulwahid al Murshidi (pictured), DGM — Islamic Personal Banking, said: “Meethaq is delighted to launch the exclusive Hafawa Private banking service. Hafawa elevates personal and relationship banking to a new level. The Hafawa relationship platform draws its strength from proximity to customers, commitment to delivering outstanding service and dedication of Relationship Managers trained to deliver the right solutions. The bank has placed its Relationship Manager talent pool at the very heart of Hafawa strategy. Leveraging its unmatched nation-wide branch presence, Meethaq offers Hafawa service across all regions through the network of Hafawa Centres.”

Hafawa Private banking provides the full suite of Sharia compliant services, benefits and solutions to high networth customers. The Hafawa Private banking brand differentiation is associated with luxury service to customers.

The relationship-based Hafawa provides differentiated solutions to customers according to their profile. Presently none of the Islamic banking service providers in Oman is offering Private banking proposition to customers.

Targetted at high networth customers, C-suite executives and top businessmen, Hafawa Private banking is centred on personalised service where the bank meets the customer.

