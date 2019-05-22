Meethaq celebrates Hibati monthly draw

MUSCAT: Meethaq, the pioneer of Islamic banking in Oman from Bank Muscat, held its monthly draw for the unique Hibati savings recently. With a total prize amount of over RO 1 million, and 5,340 prizes to be won during the year, Hibati offers the largest number of prizes in the Islamic banking segment. Ten customers were rewarded with RO 1,000 each at the monthly draw.

Abdulwahid al Murshidi, DGM — Islamic Personal Banking, said: “In keeping with its theme, “Everyone is a winner,” the Hibati savings scheme helps customers realise their aspirations while at the same time boosting the savings culture in Oman. The Sharia compliant scheme encourages Islamic savings deposits with attractive rewards, including Mudarabah profit as well as chances to win cash prizes as Hiba or gift from the bank.”

Hibati rewards customers with attractive weekly, monthly and annual prizes. Keeping in view the market feedback that customers prefer more prizes at shorter frequency, Hibati savings prize account was launched by the bank in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a healthy savings habit in Oman.

