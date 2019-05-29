MEDRC invites applications for ‘Omani Young Water Researchers Award’

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MAY 29 –

MEDRC Water Research has invited applications for the Omani Young Water Researchers Award, 2019. Held under the auspices of Diam, the award is designed to recognise young Omani water researchers whose work has led to improvements in four key areas: Water management; Wastewater treatment and reuse; Water treatment technologies; and Desalination and / or related environmental research.

This is the third year of the award which has seen the new generation of Omani water researchers presented on the international stage. The Award aims to showcase high quality research undertaken by talented researchers whose work has made a significant and valuable contribution to Oman’s water sector. This year’s competition has broadened the research focus to include wastewater treatment and reuse and welcomes the addition of Haya Water to the group of supporting partners.

Oman Establishment for Press Publication and Advertising (OEPPA), publishers of Oman Daily Observer and Oman Arabic Daily, are supporting the initiative as media sponsors.

“Addressing fresh water scarcity is the core challenge of our region. To secure water that is clean, environmentally sustainable and affordable today and for future generations demands our brightest and best minds. We need to support and celebrate out young scientists who work so hard to deliver on this great challenge. We need to support and encourage them in their pursuit of innovative, sustainable science-based solutions to the global challenge facing all of humanity – water scarcity. This award aims to encourage further water research particularly that which targets water challenges specific to Oman,” said Ciarán Ó Cuinn, Center Director of MEDRC.

The judging panel, formed of leading water experts from academic institutions and the public and private sectors, will conduct two rounds of review. Award applications are first checked for eligibility, including meeting the application deadline, qualifying as a competitor and submitting independent and original work before being evaluated and scored by the judging panel. Select finalists will then be called to offer oral presentations where judges will evaluate their ability to communicate their research output and field the judge’s questions.

“The Award is a great opportunity for young researchers to develop the skill of effectively communicating their research findings. They are challenged to present their work to an expert audience during the final judging round and each year the winners of the Award receive multiple invitations to speaking engagements and media interviews”, said Ayisha al Hinai, Research Assistant at MEDRC.

Final Award winners will be announced in both Undergraduate and Postgraduate categories with a special recognition award going to the best Wastewater Treatment and Reuse project. Winning Prizes include trips to the Amsterdam International Water Week in November 2019 and to Jordan for the 5th IWA International Water Symposium in September 2019.

The award is made possible by the sponsorship of Omar Zawawi Establishment LLC (OMZEST), the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Muscat and Haya Water with support from Diam, The Research Council (TRC), The Oman Water Society and the Oman Establishment for Press Publication and Advertising (OEPPA).

MEDRC are calling for applications from eligible young Omani nationals between the ages of 20-35 through MEDRC’s website: www.medrc.org/apply. Further information can be found on https://www.medrc.org/research/