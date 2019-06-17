Medics discuss tools to tackle emergency respiratory cases

SALALAH, June 17 – Medics and paramedics took part in a two-day health session at Sultan Qaboos Hospital (SQH) to brush up their skills on treatment of patients with respiratory tract issues in emergency situations.

The event was a joint initiative of the Department of Emergency Medicine and Department of Development and Vocational Guidance of the SQH. For two days, the experts deliberated upon emergency respiratory cases and put stress on application of the latest technology and treatment.

Dr Mahmood al Rahbi, Senior Emergency Medicine Consultant at Al Nahda Hospital, Muscat, conducted the session while more than 40 participants from different hospitals and health centres in Salalah took part in it.

Dr Hasan al Khatiri, Director of Sultan Qaboos Hospital, called the event an important review of knowledge and a platform for sharing new skills among the participants.

“It is important to update knowledge because every moment some studies and researches are happening. They are aimed at more and more accuracy and more importantly when there is an emergency involved. Such sessions contribute to the development of services in the health sector and benefit from others’ experiences,” he said.

He put stress on delivery of the best health service to all the citizens and residents, which is in line with the plans of continuous professional development in the hospital and approved by the Omani Council for Medical Specialties.

Dr Osama Emara, Head of Emergency Department at Sultan Qaboos Hospital, said: “The event included several theoretical and practical sessions conducted by Dr Al Rahbi, who has distinction of becoming the first consultant of emergency medicine in the Sultanate.” The sessions included an anatomical presentation of the nature of the respiratory system in normal cases and the definition of each part in addition to a detailed explanation of the respiratory difficulties experienced by the injured and how to rescue them with proper treatment.

On display were several devices used in the support of the respiratory system and their practical application. The session also emphasised on proper connect between important medical units which deal with emergency situations.

