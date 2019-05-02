Medical forum spotlights trends in paediatric heart surgeries

Muscat Family Physicians, in association with Global Treatment Services, organised an International Medical Conference featuring top specialists in paediatric heart surgery and bone marrow transplantation.

The top presenters were Dr Suresh Rao, Director – Children’s Heart Centre & Consultant, Paediatric & Congenital Heart Surgery; and Dr Shantanu Sen, Consultant Paediatric Oncology, and Expert in Bone Marrow Transplant, both from Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai.

The conference, which was held earlier this week at Sheraton Oman Hotel, was attended by around 70 well-established medical practitioners from government and private health establishments in the Sultanate. They included paediatric cardiac surgeons, cardiologists, paediatric oncologists, neonatologists, paediatricians, internists and family physicians.

Dr Suresh Rao in his presentation spoke briefly on different congenital heart diseases. He listed the types of cases that can be operated upon and those that cannot. With advancements in healthcare technology, particularly echo cardiogram, smaller babies are being operated upon without having to wait until they are older, he noted, while stressing the need for well-equipped facilities for such surgeries.

Dr Shantanu Sen in his presentation provided an overview of common paediatric cancers encountered by physicians. Sickle Cell Anemia and Thalassemia, cases of which are prevalent in the Sultanate, can be treated with through Bone Marrow Transplants, he said.

“We will continue our efforts by bringing in experts in different specialties to help us keep abreast of the latest happenings in the medical field. Healthcare is progressing at a very fast pace and it is very important for us to keep upgrading our knowledge,” said Dr Sanjay Dalal, Founder of Muscat Family Physicians, in closing remarks.

