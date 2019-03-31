Local 

Media ties with Thailand discussed

Oman Observer

Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, received in his office on Sunday Lt Gen Dr Perapong Manakit, Commissioner of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in Thailand. They discussed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries in media field and means of enhancing them, besides discussing ways of finding new avenues of cooperation. The meeting was attended by officials at the Ministry of Information and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

You May Also Like

42 hotels provide services for tourists in S Al Sharqiyah

Oman Observer Comments Off on 42 hotels provide services for tourists in S Al Sharqiyah

Electronic passports must to enter Sultanate: ROP

Oman Observer Comments Off on Electronic passports must to enter Sultanate: ROP

Oman Environment Forum begins

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Environment Forum begins