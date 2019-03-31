Media ties with Thailand discussed

Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, received in his office on Sunday Lt Gen Dr Perapong Manakit, Commissioner of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) in Thailand. They discussed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries in media field and means of enhancing them, besides discussing ways of finding new avenues of cooperation. The meeting was attended by officials at the Ministry of Information and the delegation accompanying the guest. — ONA

