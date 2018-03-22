Media professionals honoured for coverage of Muscat Fest 2018

MUSCAT: The Organising Committee of the 2018 Muscat Festival held a ceremony to honour media professionals from various media institutions and cooperators with the media committee participating in the coverage of the 2018 Muscat Festival and Tour of Oman under the patronage of Hamad bin Sulaiman al Ghuraibi, Under-Secretary of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources for Regional Municipalities Affairs.

Ali bin Khalfan al Hasani, Assistant Chairman of the Media Committee of the Muscat Festival, praised the effective role played by the various media, and the wide interest in covering all the activities of the Muscat Festival, which lasted 24 days through media programmes and supplements that were broadcast and published on television channels and radio stations, daily and weekly newspapers, e-media and social media.

He also commended the excellent media coverage that accompanied the Tour of Oman. The ceremony included the presentation of the TV advertisement for the festival.

It also included a documentary about the activities of the festival, which reviewed the most important cultural, sports, entertainment activities, in addition to theater performances, concerts, family and child activities and other events organised by various Muscat Festival sites.

At the end of the ceremony, Hamad bin Sulaiman al Ghuraibi honoured the participating media professionals who participated in covering the festival’s activities from various media organisations. — ONA

Share on: WhatsApp