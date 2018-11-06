Media open day of State Council today

Muscat: The State Council will organise on Wednesday an open day for media professionals entitled ‘The Council and Media: Cooperation and Integration.’ The aim of the event is to strengthen cooperation between the council and the media, and ensure better media coverage of the council. Hatem bin Hamad al Taie, State Council Member and Editor-in-Chief of Al Roya, and Dr Abdullah bin Khamis al Kindi, Associate Professor of Journalism at Sultan Qaboos University, will deliver lectures.

