Media issues at Arab, global level reviewed

MUSCAT: Abdulaziz bin Mohammed al Rowas, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs, received in his office on Tuesday Muayyad al Lami, Chairman of the Arab Journalists Association (AJA), Dean of the Iraqi Journalists, who is currently visiting the Sultanate. The two sides reviewed several journalistic and media issues at the Arab and international arenas, besides reviewing the role of different media means in covering events and their importance in transferring the real image. Al Rowas affirmed that journalism in the Sultanate enjoys great care and attention due to its role in serving the Omani society and promoting the spirit of citizenship.

On his turn, Al Lami praised the role of the Sultanate under the leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos in cementing fundamentals of dialogue, understanding and moderation within the framework of wisdom and common interests. He expressed his admiration of the development achieved by the Sultanate in various fields, particularly in the field of sustainable development and the establishment of the state of law and institutions. The meeting was attended by Dr Mohammed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Chairman of the Oman Journalists Association (OJA), Salim bin Hamad al Jahwari, OJA Deputy Chairman, and Dr Said bin Nasser al Salmi, Director of the Office of the Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan for Cultural Affairs. — ONA