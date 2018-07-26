Media forum for people with hearing impairment concludes

Salalah: The Media Forum for People with Vision and Hearing Impairment was concluded at Hamdan Plaza Hotel in Salalah on Thursday under the auspices of Salim bin Awadh al Najar, Director-General of Information in the Governorate of Dhofar. The five-day forum was organised by the Ministry of Information, in cooperation with Al Noor Association for the Blind in the Governorate of Dhofar. The forum came up with several recommendations that include giving the opportunities for the Arab Media Center to provide practical training inside radio and TV studios within and outside the Sultanate for the distinguished trainees, as well as continuing to produce awareness and cultural programmes relating to disability issues.

The forum also stressed the importance of popularising the Sultanate’s experience in the field of media for the people with hearing disabilities in the Arab world and abroad. The International Federation of Arab Press stressed in a statement the importance of organising the Media Forum for People with Visual and Hearing Impairments in Salalah, praising the efforts of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, in the field of persons with disabilities issues at the level of the Sultanate and the Arab world according to the partnership inked with the Arab Media Center. The forum aimed at training the participants on the skills of television and radio presentation, as well as identifying basics of television, radio, communication and dialogue methods with others, in addition to providing them with modern skills in the field of media. — ONA