SALALAH: The Ministry of Information, in cooperation with Al Noor Association for the Blind, branch in the Governorate of Dhofar, will organise in Salalah on July 22, Sunday the Forum for People with Vision and Hearing Impairment under the patronage of Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information.

The five-day forum will include theoretical lectures and practical trainings touching on media supporting issues of the disabled as per the international conventions on rights of the disabled people, sign-language media in the Sultanate, cinema industry for the disabled people and the strategy of the sighted media man relation with the blind.

The forum’s programme will also cover radio work and making of supporting media message, blind media woman and making of media event and how to develop a supporting plan through digital presentations reviewing themes of the forum, as well as experiences in media programmes related to the disabled people. — ONA

