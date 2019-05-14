Media course for Information Ministry staff

MUSCAT: The joint committee of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), the Ministry of Information and the Public Authority for Radio and Television has discussed the launch of a diploma programme in media studies for the employees of the Ministry of Information and the conditions for admission. The panel’s first meeting for the year 2019, held on Tuesday at the SQU Council Hall, was attended by Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice Chancellor of SQU, Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, Nasser bin Sulaiman al Seibani, Deputy Chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and Television, and other officials from the three parties.

The committee also discussed other issues which included review of the follow-up report on the implementation of the recommendations of the previous meetings of the joint committee. The committee explored the possibility of adopting graduation projects in the media (press and electronic publishing, radio and television). The proposal for training programmes that could be provided by the Information Section of the Media Training Centre was also discussed.