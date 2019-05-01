Media cooperation discussed with Oman’s honorary consul in Pittsburgh

MUSCAT: Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, received in his office on Wednesday Simin Curtis, Sultanate’s Honorary Consul in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, CEO and Founder of the American Middle East Institute in Pittsburgh, and his accompanying delegation. Cooperation in many areas were reviewed during the meeting, particularly in relation to the film industry, future technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the media. The Sultanate’s Honorary Consul in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and his delegation expressed their happiness over the visit, praising the achievements the Sultanate has made under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. — ONA

