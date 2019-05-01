Local 

Media cooperation discussed with Oman’s honorary consul in Pittsburgh

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Dr Abdulmunim bin Mansour al Hasani, Minister of Information, received in his office on Wednesday Simin Curtis, Sultanate’s Honorary Consul in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, CEO and Founder of the American Middle East Institute in Pittsburgh, and his accompanying delegation. Cooperation in many areas were reviewed during the meeting, particularly in relation to the film industry, future technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) in the media. The Sultanate’s Honorary Consul in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and his delegation expressed their happiness over the visit, praising the achievements the Sultanate has made under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. — ONA

You May Also Like

ROP warns against rumours

Kabeer Yousuf Comments Off on ROP warns against rumours

MCDC shares listed on MSM

Oman Observer Comments Off on MCDC shares listed on MSM

Omani women give Arabic lessons to British forces

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omani women give Arabic lessons to British forces