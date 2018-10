MUSCAT: Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information, met on Thursday at the ministry’s headquarters with local newspapers’ editors-in-chief, acting deputy chairman of the Public Authority for Radio and TV and the directors-general of private radio and TV facilities. The meeting was attended by professionals from the Public Authority for Civil Aviation.

The meeting discussed the developments of the tropical condition which may affect the Sultanate, preparations of the relevant sectors and the efforts made to address them.

Al Jabri stressed the important role played by the media in raising awareness among citizens and residents and providing them with accurate information instantaneously in coordination with the relevant official organisation. He noted that they are expected to cover the developments of the tropical condition ‘Luban’ and highlight the efforts, preparations and roles of the relevant stakeholders.

The participants hailed the efforts being made by all sectors to face the situation, especially providing them with the information they need to enhance their media coverage.

— ONA

Related