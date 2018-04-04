MEDC launches ‘Tara Ghaito’ campaign

As part of the awareness campaign, ‘Tara Ghaito, was launched by Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC) — a member of the Nama Group — which aims for the electricity conservation during the summer period in terms of the optimum use of home appliances.

Saeed bin Abdullah al Batashi, Head of Sustainability, said that the company adopted the 2017-2018 conservation plan for some government institutions and school students in Muscat Governorate.

Al Batashi added that the campaign for government institutions aims to raise awareness among employees about the conservation of consumption in the various residential properties and buildings they use in general and the institution in which they work in particular.

The school students were also targeted as the cornerstone on which this nation is built, therefore it is important to educate them about energy conservation at home and school.

The electric energy conservation campaign has focused on air-conditioners as it consumes more than 70 per cent, which is reflected on the consumer’s final consumption bill, as it is one of the most used devices in summer time.

The campaign also recommended a number of things that help in the process of energy conservation , including: cleaning air filters, adjusting the temperature of the air-conditioner at 23 degrees Celsius, switch off the devices if the rooms are not in use, and dispense operating the heaters in the summer, These recommendations help to reduce the monthly bill of electricity.

Muscat Electricity Distribution Company — a member of Nama Group — pays great attention to the field of conservation and instilling this culture in the community through continuous awareness through various channels such as meetings, lectures, publications, media and various electronic media.

Like this: Like Loading...