MEDC inks agreements for enhancing Muscat’s network capacity

MUSCAT, JULY 15 – Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC) — a member of the Nama Group — signed a number of contracts totalling over RO 3 million for the strengthening of the electricity network in Muscat Governorate. The contract was signed by Abdullah bin Saeed al Badri, Chief Executive Officer, MEDC. The contract awards were in line with the company’s continuous efforts to ensure the safe and economical operation for its electrical networks in the Governorate of Muscat.

The first contract, valued at RO 1.264 million, covers the expansion of two transformer stations in Al Amerat Heights from a capacity of (x2 20 ) MVA to (3×20) MVA. Dawood Consulting Engineering Company is the consultant for the project. In the second contract, worth RO 1.760 million, Bahwan Engineering Company will undertake the expansion of three electrical stations with a capacity of (2×20) MVA to (3×20) MVA. Retaj Consulting & Engineering Company is the consultant for the project. These projects will contribute to an efficient power distribution network as well as strengthen the network’s load bearing capacity in light of increased power demand in the government.