MECA holds workshop on whale, dolphin watch activities

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) organised a workshop on whale and dolphin watch activities. A number of government entities, including Ministry of Tourism, Royal Oman Police, agriculture and fisheries, transport and communications, Duqm Port and Environment Society of took part in the programme. The workshop highlighted perils and risks these mammals are exposed to and best ways of conserving them. The participants discussed experiences of other countries to develop tourism and environmental sectors, importance of whales and dolphins, their species and places of their existence. MECA’s standpoints in this field were reviewed and laws and projects by other government institutions were discussed. Meanwhile, the ministry had earlier organised a number of training courses on whale protection across the Sultanate, in addition to an awareness drive on the significance of whales’ conservation.

