MECA activates helpline to report oil spills

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) has activated the helpline (80071999/‏‏ 2469366) for reporting oil spills or release of hazardous substances. In the wake of increasing number of oil spills, the ministry has taken a serious view of environmental pollution. The Sultanate’s geographical location, overlooking a number of seas, makes it vulnerable to environmental contamination. Therefore, the ministry has intensified its efforts to fight environmental pollution. The Pollution Operations Monitoring Centre at the ministry tracks environmental pollution mishaps, sets up anti-ecological pollution policies and strategies and supervises operations related to the matter. The Sultanate has laid down a national system that reacts to environmental crises, aimed at protecting lives and properties.

