MEC achieves OHSAS Certification in BS 18001:2007

MUSCAT: Middle East College (MEC) has received certification in Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series (OHSAS) in adherence to the requirements of the British Standard 18001:2007 during a ceremony held at the Student Hub, MEC campus, Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM) on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. The ceremony was attended by Dr Kiran GR, Dean of MEC, Ashwin J K, Deputy Dean and Registrar of MEC, and also by Twinkle Chackola, Manager — Sales and Marketing, Industry and Facilities at Bureau Veritas, the UKAS certifying agency in Oman, members of MEC management and staff. MEC is currently the only higher education institution in the Sultanate to receive an international certification in health and safety.

Nandita Ganesh, Head of Quality Assurance Office at MEC, expressed her happiness on the new achievement along with the ISO 9001:2015 certification that was received by the administrative departments at the college in 2017 and ensured MEC’s continuous efforts in establishing a quality culture in all of its activities. She added: “The OHSAS certification process has helped MEC to review the existing systems and identifying gaps in order to take necessary action and enhance the health, safety and environment (HSE) at MEC.”

OHSAS certification has affirmed that MEC premises, including recreational and

other facilities, meets national and relevant international safety regulations pertaining to Health and Safety.

