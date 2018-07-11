MEC achieves health and safety certification

MUSCAT: Middle East College (MEC) has received certification in Occupational Health and Safety Assessment Series (OHSAS) in adherence to the requirements of the British Standard 18001:2017 during a ceremony held at the Student Hub, MEC campus, Knowledge Oasis Muscat (KOM). The ceremony was attended by Dr Kiran G R, Dean of MEC, Ashwin J K, Deputy Dean and Registrar of MEC, and also by Twinkle Chackola, Manager – Sales and Marketing, Industry and Facilities at Bureau Veritas, the UKAS certifying agency in Oman, members of MEC management and staff.

MEC is currently the only higher education institution in the Sultanate to receive an international certification in health and safety. Nandita Ganesh, Head of Quality Assurance Office at MEC, expressed her happiness on the new achievement along with the ISO 9001:2015 certification that was received by the administrative departments at the college in 2017 and ensured MEC’s continuous efforts in establishing a quality culture in all of its activities.

