McLaren Automotive appoints MHD LLC as official retailer in Oman

MUSCAT: McLaren Automotive, the British creator of luxury sportscars and supercars, has announced the appointment of Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC as its official retailer in the Sultanate of Oman.

Located in Azaiba, Muscat, the new showroom and service facility is due to open in quarter two of 2019. The facility will be in line with the latest McLaren corporate identity and will consist of a showroom and service facility that is approximately 500 sqm. The new showroom will showcase the latest McLaren model range from the Super Series and Sports Series, including the new 720S Spider.

“It is with great pride that MHD LLC has been appointed as the official retailer of McLaren Automotive in Oman. There is a lot of potential for supercars in Oman and it is an honour to be on this journey with McLaren Automotive,” says David Aziz, CEO for the Automotive and Commercial vehicles division of MHD LLC.

“Our entry into Oman is an important part of our strategy for the Middle East. I would like to welcome MHD LLC to the McLaren family and look forward to working together with them to support the exciting growth as part of our Track 25 business plan,” says Brett Soso, Managing Director of Middle East, Africa & Latin America for McLaren Automotive.

With 60 years of experience, MHD LLC is a premium automotive dealer who represents some of the finest global automotive brands across Oman. They have built their reputation through the high standard of service offered to customers while staying true to the brand offerings.

Related