McEvoy, DeChambeau share lead in Hamburg

HAMBURG: English veteran Richard McEvoy and Bryson DeChambeau of the United States shared the lead at the lightning-hit European Open on Saturday but Masters champion Patrick Reed was hovering at just one shot off the pace.

McEvoy, 39 and looking for his first European Tour title in his 15-year career, birdied the ninth and stayed in front as he carded a 69, with DeChambeau birdieing the last for a 70 and a share of top spot at 12 under.

“It was good. I was a little disappointed with the back nine, missed a few chances coming in on the last four holes or so but the change in conditions made it quite tough,” said McEvoy, who has 11 top tens in 284 European Tour appearances.

Reed and Austria’s Matthias Schwab also both held the lead briefly on a day which saw players and fans take cover from lightning which caused a suspension of more than two hours.

Ryder Cup hopeful Paul Casey was three shots off the lead at nine under par after a third successive round of 69.

DeChambeau is looking to become the first American winner of the event since Tom Kite in 1980.

“I hung in there. On the front nine I had nothing, I was so happy the storm came through because that gave me a little time to get the game back in order and I was able to do that and play well on the back nine,” DeChambeau told europeantour.com.

Reed was looking like the dangerman, adding a 69 to his first two rounds of 70 and 66. — AFP

