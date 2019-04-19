McDonald’s pulls costly Signature Crafted burgers

NEW YORK: McDonald’s Corp said it would remove costlier, premium burgers from its menus in favour of its more popular Quarter Pounders, shifting its focus to simpler and quickly-served burgers.

The burger chain added the Signature Crafted burgers to its menu two years ago to keep up with competition from Wendy’s and Shake Shack, which serve more premium burgers using fresh ingredients.

But putting together the burgers took time, slowing down service lines at drive-thrus and at stores.

These premium beef, grilled or crispy chicken burgers came with condiments like pico guacamole, sweet BBQ bacon or maple bacon dijon, compared with the Quarter Pounders, which are beef patties served with ketchup, pickles and onions. The company said its new deluxe and bacon Quarter Pounders received good feedback and it would continue to focus on such items. — Reuters

Related