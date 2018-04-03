McDonald’s donates 50pc of Big Mac sales

MUSCAT: McDonald’s ‘Big Mac, Big Cause’ campaign has ended on a positive note with 50 per cent of the Big Mac’s sales on March 21, 2018 donated to Dar Al Hanan — Oman Cancer Association. McDonald’s President and Developmental Licensee, Ali K Daud, (pictured) handed over the donation cheque to Oman Cancer Association, represented by OCA’s Board of Directors’ Member, Faiqa al Sinawi.

The ‘Big Mac, Big Cause’ campaign was a McDonald’s initiative across the GCC in celebration of the sandwich’s 50th anniversary. The campaign aligns with the company’s core value of giving back to its communities. By leveraging its size, global reach, and franchise model, McDonald’s strives to make a positive impact and address the needs of the communities it serves. With the funds raised from the Big Mac sales during the campaign, McDonald’s continues to support, strengthen, and empower communities in the GCC.

“On behalf of Oman Cancer Association, we express our heartfelt gratitude to McDonald’s Oman for its steadfast support to OCA in all its efforts, most especially those for children. OCA is very delighted to have been the charity organisation chosen by McDonald’s as the recipient of its “Big Mac, Big Cause” campaign’s donation. We also thank the people of Oman for continuously supporting OCA through the years”, said Faiqa al Sinawi.

Oman Cancer Association is the brainchild of Yuthar al Rawahi, a four-time cancer survivor and the founder and Honorary Life President of the Association.

