MCBS workshop on Intellectual Property held

MUSCAT: The Modern College of Business and Science (Commercial Law Department) hosted a seminar style workshop on Intellectual Property for its faculty, students and staff.

It was delivered by the Ministry of Business and Commerce. The speaker was the eminent Dr Rasha Hamdy Abdel Hamid who is a patent expert and in fact a leader in this field. She was supported by Ruqaiya al Harrasi, a telecommunications patent examiner.

The objective of the seminar was to introduce and raise awareness in respect of Intellectual Property, Patents, Copyright and Trademarks for the participants, and to inform the audience about the latest developments in Oman.

Dr Ana Stakic, Associate Dean for Professional, Postgraduate Studies and Research, presented Dr Rasha and Ruqaiya with a token of gratitude, followed with a group photograph and then lunch with the dean and the management team of MCBS.

This was a flagship seminar in a series on Intellectual Property; the remaining ones being presented by the Commercial Law Department through the remaining semester, and then repeated in Autumn 2018. They will highlight, emphasise and encourage the participants to demonstrate knowledge.

The forthcoming workshops will bring together the practical aspects in an academic domain, as well as disciplines and important perspectives to be considered.

Like this: Like Loading...