MCBS to host English Summer School from July 8

MUSCAT: For the third time this summer, Modern College of Business and Science (MCBS) opens its doors to the youngest members of the community.

English Summer School has been preparing young generations for the new roles and upcoming challenges of adult, professional life.

This programme has now been recognised by hundreds of parents and students thanks to it being based on international standards of learning.

The students especially enjoy the extra-curricular activities, such as themed door decoration project.

English Summer School focuses on all four skills — reading, writing, listening and speaking with the focus on the demands of a specific level of the children as well as their age.

The students are divided into groups according to their levels and age which means that the students will not only be studying with their peers, but their levels of English will also be similar.

The programme is taught by highly qualified and experienced international teachers.

Learning through tasks and games is the main method of teaching while the classes are completely student–centred.

In addition, the programme focuses on developing team building, critical thinking, time management skills as well as cultural awareness.

All these can benefit the development of young people’s sense of responsibility and help students feel comfortable in any multicultural environment.

Enrolment has already begun. The classes will take place at MCBS premises from July 8 until August 23. For more information and registration call 24583 510 and 24583 525.

Related