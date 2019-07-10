Mazoon’s Suninnah project is almost complete

Muscat: Mazoon Dairy Company said it has completed more than 97 percent at its integrated project in the Wilayat of Al Suninnah which hosts over 4,000 cows. It is one of the largest food processing projects and a key food security project driven by Oman Food Investment Holding Company.

Ahmed bin Mohammed al Ghafri, Chief Support Officer of Mazoon Dairy Company, said, “According to the project’s timeframe approved by the founding partners, the project’s facilities and components will be completed 30 months after receipt of the project land, which was completed in June 2019, including the setting up and operation of the farm and the completion of its vital facilities, including the desalination plants, water, sewage, biogas plant and the readiness of the company’s fleet, distribution centers and information technology infrastructure to manage the company’s operations inside and outside the Sultanate and the recruitment and training operations”.

Al Ghafri pointed out that the capacity of the plant is one million liters per day of milk and is located on an area of about 50,000 square meters. The plant employs modern technology in its perations, and is co-founded by more than 25 specialised companies from around the world. The project also includes training of Omanis to take up their duties in the company.

Dr. Khalfan bin Ali al Tamsi, Director of Support Sector at Mazoon Dairy Farm, expressed his happiness over the completion of the farm, which was provided with the best and latest techniques of looking after livestock, including the barns that automatically turn into a closed and cooled area when the external temperature reaches 25 degrees Celsius, and the fully mechanized facility that can milk 1,000 cows per hour. He added that the first batch of cattle was imported early as they cannot be imported between March and September due to summer heat.

“The bulls are only sold as a source of income for companies of this type. Cows only are kept in the company’s farms. The target of the of farm is breed 25,000 cows over next ten years. — ONA