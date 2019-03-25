Mazoon Dairy unveils vibrant logo and visual identity

Mazoon Dairy Company, the flagship dairy company of the Sultanate of Oman, has unveiled a striking visual identity that reflects the vibrant, progressive and dynamic characteristics of Omani society. With the launch of the brand identity, Mazoon Dairy is a step closer to becoming an ambassador of the Sultanate as a leading producer of high-quality dairy and juice products in the GCC.

Rooted in its core values of being thoughtful, adventurous and true, Mazoon Dairy recognises dairy as a ‘Force of Nature’. It aims to unlock this force in people through its visual identity to nourish a better tomorrow. The lively and youthful packaging and design promises to deliver a warm and an empathetic brand that understands what people need to live a healthy and active life.

The brand logo symbolises unceasing development and stirs a spirit of success among the Omani youth. It represents the strong bond between generations in Oman.

The visual identity was revealed in the presence of His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Assistant Secretary General of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

Dr Rashid bin Salim al Masrouri, Chairman of the Board of Mazoon Dairy said: “We are proud to unveil Mazoon’s brand identity that is part of an exciting wave of progressive economic diversification in the Sultanate that reflects a ‘new’ Oman. Mazoon Dairy is a ‘Force of Nature’ and this message cuts across all our platforms through a fearless visual language that epitomises the heroic nature of this project. Our brand identity pays homage to Oman’s monumental landscape and the adventurous spirit of the Omani people, and in essence we stand out as an approachable, mature and uncomplicated brand.”

Dr Arjun Subramanian, the CEO of Mazoon Dairy, added: “The launch of our visual identity is a significant milestone in our journey to establish a homegrown dairy business in Oman. The brand and the packaging will proudly reflect its Omani heritage and will enable people to make the right choices for a healthy and active lifestyle. Equally, Mazoon Dairy will stand out as a world-class Omani brand that is considerate, thoughtful and expressive and be the natural choice for everyone; children, adults and families.”

The brand journey began in 2016, when Mazoon Dairy undertook a self-exploratory exercise to identify the purpose, people and product driving it forward. Through consumer focus groups, a usage and attitudes survey and an audit of strategic materials, the company defined purchase behaviour, consumer associations and needs.

This led to the birth of a brand that is Omani at heart and committed to making dairy a bigger part of everyone’s life. Mazoon Dairy is vibrant, innovative and adventurous and brings the goodness of dairy nutrition to children and adults. It celebrates the relationship between Omanis and their land and aims to set a new benchmark in animal welfare and encourage behaviours on how we treat the environment.