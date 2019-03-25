Mazoon Dairy Company unveils new brand identity

Muscat: Mazoon Dairy Company, the flagship dairy company of the Sultanate of Oman, has unveiled a visual identity that reflects the vibrant, progressive and dynamic characteristics of Omani society. With the launch of the brand identity, Mazoon Dairy is a step closer to becoming an ambassador of the Sultanate as a leading producer of high-quality dairy and juice products in the GCC.

Rooted in its core values of being thoughtful, adventurous and true, Mazoon Dairy recognizes dairy as a ‘Force of Nature’. It aims to unlock this force in people through its visual identity to nourish a better tomorrow. The lively and youthful packaging and design promises to deliver a warm and empathetic brand that understands what people need to live a healthy and active life.

The brand logo symbolizes unceasing development and stirs a spirit of success among the Omani youth. It represents the strong bond between generations in Oman.

The visual identity was revealed in the presence of His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahd bin Mahmoud al Said, Assistant Secretary-General of the Office of Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

Dr Rashid bin Salim Al Masrouri, Chairman of the Board of Mazoon Dairy said: “We are proud to unveil Mazoon’s brand identity that is part of an exciting wave of progressive economic diversification in the Sultanate that reflects a ‘new’ Oman. Mazoon Dairy is a ‘Force of Nature’ and this message cuts across all our platforms through a fearless visual language that epitomizes the heroic nature of this project. Our brand identity pays homage to Oman’s monumental landscape and the adventurous spirit of the Omani people, and in essence we stand out as an approachable, mature and uncomplicated brand.”

Dr Arjun Subramanian, the CEO of Mazoon Dairy, added: “The launch of our visual identity is a significant milestone in our journey to establish a homegrown dairy business in Oman. The brand and the packaging will proudly reflect its Omani heritage and will enable people to make the right choices for a healthy and active lifestyle. Equally, Mazoon Dairy will stand out as a world-class Omani brand that is considerate, thoughtful and expressive and be the natural choice for everyone; children, adults and families.”

The brand journey began in 2016, when Mazoon Dairy undertook a self-exploratory exercise to identify the purpose, people and product driving it forward. Through consumer focus groups, a usage and attitudes survey and an audit of strategic materials, the company defined purchase behaviour, consumer associations and needs.

Mazoon Dairy is due to commence production in 2019 and once the dairy facility is fully operational, it will provide quality home-produced dairy and juice products, including milk, yoghurt, laban, fresh cream, cheese and ice cream.