Mazoon College implements augmented reality application

Mazoon College has taken a big leap for the educational outreach by shifting from the traditional educational model in teaching and learning to advance models coping with the advance technology. One of these models is the Augmented Reality.

The Research Centre at Mazoon College has implemented the Augmented Reality application for the educational need of the students in Mazoon College for the first time.

Dr Saleem Basha Mohamed Sulaiman, Head Research Centre at Mazoon College, with his team developed a prototype of Augmented Reality application for education during the first quarter of this academic year 2018.

The application was introduced to the foundation programme students as a pilot project and was tested for three months. After analysing the results and feedback from the students, several corrections and evaluations were conducted. Finally, the application has reached its final version of the complete implementation which is available in Apple store and google Play store for the public use of the students.

As an initial stage the Research Centre has implemented Augmented Reality application for General Foundation Department, Computer Science Department and English Department.

The head of Research Center also states that the Augmented Reality is not the destination for Mazoon College; it is the pathway to achieve the Holographic Projection in the future educational model. He assures that in near future Mazoon College will be the first college in Oman to apply the Holographic projection in education.