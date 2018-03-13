Mazaya Residence Phase 1 units to be handed over in 2H of 2018

Al Mazaya Holding is forging ahead with its marketing campaign for the Phase 1 of its Mazaya Residence Al Mawaleh, one of the top integrated and mixed-use projects in Al Seeb area in the heart of Muscat, during the Oman Real Estate Exhibition (OREX) 2018.

The project, 65 per cent of which has already been completed, is designed specifically for Omani citizens in the first place as well as for all GCC citizens and will be completed by the second half of 2018.

Al Mazaya attributed the strong sales secured so far by the project to its multiple advantages, including its proximity to the airport of the new Al Seeb Area. It is estimated that up to 30,000 employees are expected to work at the airport, which will boost demand for property in its vicinity, Al Mazaya revealed.

Mazaya Residence features multiple-space apartments with different styles and designs that meet the needs of Omani families in particular and Gulf households in general.

Al Mazaya announced special offers for potential buyers during the show, including competitive prices starting at RO 40,000, and flexible payment plans for all segments of Omani society in addition to a discount of up to 30 per cent on furniture purchase from Home Centre in Oman.

Al Mazaya Holding will showcase the project during OREX through multiple models, spaces and designs that are all tailored to meet the needs of large and small families alike. Potential buyers can also have onsite visits at the project site, to have a firsthand experience of its residential units, and the readily available furnished apartments announced by Al Mazaya.

Commenting on the company’s participation in OREX, Shaikh Mubarak al Sabah, Executive Director of Marketing and Sales, Al Mazaya Group, said, “Mazaya Residence Al Mawaleh, which is located in the most vibrant part of Muscat & also close to major trade centres, caters to the aspirations of all Omani and Gulf citizens seeking to own integrated residential units. The project fulfils the needs of Omani citizens for housing units matching with the quintessential Omani nature. In addition, the project provides promising and lucrative investment opportunities within the real estate sector.”

“Up to 65 per cent of the 6,614 sq m project has been completed,” Al Sabah added, noting that the project consists of 120 apartments of different spaces in addition to 28 shops.

He underlined Al Mazaya’s keenness to offer the project at prices that suit different segments of Omani society while ensuring the premium quality the company is used to providing through stylish designs and modern spaces, using the best-in-class construction materials in terms of quality and efficiency.

In addition, the project provides all amenities of life, including swimming pools, tennis courts, kids play areas, and health clubs for both men and women, as well as underground parking and 24/7 security, cleaning and maintenance service, he added.

