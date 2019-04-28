Maysan Properties signs agreement with Al Arkan Contracting

MUSCAT, aPRIL 28 – Maysan Properties SAOC signed the construction contract for the Rose Village Project at Muscat Hills Resort with AL Arkan Contracting LLC schedules for handover of units by the end of 2020. Sadiq bin Jaffer bin Sulaiman CEO of Maysan Properties and Ali bin Mohammed bin Juma al Lawati, Chairperson of Al Arkan Contracting in the presence of HH Sayyid Al Rawi bin Qais al Said, at a ceremony held at Grand Millennium. Sayyid Al Rawi said having Maysan Properties as a developer within Muscat Hills is a quality addition to the resort and will contribute to the development of luxury housing solutions for the Omani youth wishing to have an accommodation of investment.

Under the agreement. Al Arkan Construction will execute the Rose Village Project in Muscat Hills which will consist of 39 townhouses. The company will carry out construction works for the project and the infrastructure and all major facilities such as corridors, pavements and green areas. The contractor is expected to mobilise the project within two weeks’ time.

Nabeel Abdulmunim Sulaiman, Executive Director of Rezone Property said, “About 40 per cent of the units has already been sold. The fact that Omanis and non-Omanis can buy units at the Rose Village in addition to the project’s unique features have been well received in the market. This has been reflected in our sales.”

One of the unique features of the project is the location said Sadiq Jaffer, “Rose Village is one of the company’s strategic projects. The project’s location is unique due to the major landmarks surrounding it such as Muscat International Airport, Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and various vital facilities notably malls.”

The project is expected to be completed in 18 months and the units range between 260 and 300 meters. There are also purchasing options. The Rose Village also provides the opportunity for free hold ownership of Omani and foreign nationals who may obtain a residence visa for them and their families.

The townhouse villas comprise of three floors with three to four bed rooms with annexes. Each villa includes a private swimming pool on the roof overlooking the golf course, a garden and a private elevator on request. In addition, the Rose Village will have an integrated walkway for residents, an outdoor open–air gymnasium.

“It is an ideal place for modern life that meets family requirements. It is part of the Real Estate projects with a renewed vision that contributes to the development of the real estate sector in the Sultanate,” he added.

Related