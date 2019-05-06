May it be ‘kindness unlimited…’

Lakshmi Kothaneth –

lakshmiobserver@gmail.com –

Kindness can be in thoughts, words or deeds. Many a time people may not seek sympathy or kindness. The beauty is knowing when to be there for someone.

The Observer online has a special feature this Ramadhan exploring how people perceive kindness. Is it a trait that one is born with or is it something that is cultivated?

Of course most of our guests have told us that they were taught kindness by parents and one person expressed that kindness is part of being human.

In this hectic world of competition, and the rush to prove oneself there might not be enough space to take initiatives to contribute to the world through kindness. The beauty is that kindness can be anywhere from a smile to a favour to an unknown person or just being polite.

It is a code of conduct for many but one of our guests explained that he learned more about kindness once he joined the hospitality industry. It is giving respect to receive respect. When we narrow down on the subject we realise that is respect that leads to kindness and love exists where there is kindness.

When one has compassion it is not possible to walk away when you are a witness to someone else’s struggle or misery. It could be someone stuck on the road with a flat tire, it could be a kitten stranded on the middle of the road or a tree entangled in a plastic sheet.

The earth struggles to breathe above the pollution created by man. The plastic continues to choke the ocean and it is thought provoking to wonder why mankind has not been able to break a code — most things that are manmade cannot disintegrate without polluting while the natural creation has a norm of moving from one matter to another without stagnating.

The landfills are waiting to be freed, while the sea patiently carries the plastic islands, while sea creatures suffocate not being able to digest the new link on their food chain — plastic, bright and colourful. It is one area we have been practicing abundance.

Let the kindness not be seasonal. The birds, animals and trees need water in the summer more than any other time of the year. But there are people too in the world who need compassion and understanding throughout the year. For the young children it might be education, and for adults a livelihood. For some the need might be food and nutrition but for many it could be just a kind word that is required to trigger the feeling of hope and turn on the mode of inspiration.

All these qualities can be channelised once we truly explore our purpose. So often we are engrossed in rushing through the path that has already been set. But we are all born with a purpose. The journey is most genuine when we find out what is our true purpose in life. Until we find the true purpose we are drawn from one direction to the other but never feeling the fulfilment.

A tree might never be able to communicate the humiliation of being covered in shredded plastic sheet that came drifting the wind. We are not looking for drift wood in the wadis but drift plastic sheets stuck on trees.

But it is our duty to take the step to clear it and not wait for someone else to do so. We can look away by deciding it is just an eye sore. There are people who go out of their way to feed the birds and provide them with water. They must definitely feel extra special with the satisfaction they get out of caring for other beings. The birds and animals thank in return by expressing their gratitude through the trust they convey.

It is the humans however who need much of the healing with trust, respect and gratitude. Every person has the potential energy waiting to be tapped. Some can explore inward and tap it while others might need the motivation. But once you do, there ought to be no looking back!

Once you are on the track make sure you are churning out kindness because this is one wealth that multiplies unlimited! The one who benefits the most is the giver. The sheer satisfaction is the best nourishment for the soul.