May in crisis as Boris Johnson quits and joins Brexit rebels

LONDON: A crisis deepened for Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday as Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned, joining Brexit Secretary David Davis and a prominent junior minister opposed to her latest proposals for Britain to leave the European Union.

Speaking in parliament, May thanked Johnson and Davis for their work, confirming that she disagreed with them on Brexit policy.

May defended her proposals, ironed out with cabinet members in a marathon meeting on Friday at Chequers, the prime minister’s residence outside London.

The proposals were “credible and responsible” and reflected a “comprehensive and ambitious” plan, she said. Davis said earlier on Monday that he had resigned because he felt May was “giving too much away, too easily” in her latest proposals, though he backed her to continue as prime minister.

British media said the resignations of Johnson, Davis and Steve Baker, a junior minister and prominent Brexit advocate, had plunged her government into a new crisis, one year after many analysts wrote off her long-term political leadership prospects.

