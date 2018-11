LONDON: Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday fended off heavy opposition in parliament after Britain and the EU agreed on the outlines of post-Brexit ties as part of a draft deal due to be signed off by EU leaders.

After briefing her cabinet in a hastily-arranged teleconference call, May addressed the House of Commons, saying the agreement was the “best possible deal”.

EU Council President Donald Tusk said the 26-page declaration covering trade, security, the environment and other issues was agreed “in principle” and would be sent to the other 27 member states for approval.

The pound leapt by about one per cent against the dollar and also firmed against the euro on the news, which allayed fears Britain could leave the European Union next March with no new arrangements in place.

But the deal does not address the thorny issues of fishing rights and Gibraltar, which have raised concerns in EU capitals, and it could still yet be rejected by the British parliament.

British MPs of all parties criticised the divorce agreement announced last week, which includes a financial settlement and a controversial plan to avoid an Irish border.

May hopes the promise of future cooperation will act as a sweetener to persuade her MPs. SEE ALSO P7

