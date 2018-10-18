Main Oman 

Mwasalat announces new trips to Duqum

Oman Observer

Muscat: The national public bus operator, Mwasalat, announced on Thursday new routes to Duqum, Al Wusta Governoarte.

The first trip (Muscat-Duqum) for the route 52 will start from Birj Al Sahwa at 07:00 am and will reach Duqum at 01:45 pm. The return trip (Duqum-Muscat) will start from Duqum at 06:40 am and will reach Birj Al Sahwa at 01:20 pm.

The second trip (Muscat-Duqum-Haima) for the route 102 will start from Birj Al Sahwa at 11:45 am and will reach Duqum at 06:30pm. The return trip (Haima -Duqum-Muscat) for the route 103 will start from Duqum at 12:45 pm and will reach Birj Al Sahwa at 07:45 pm.

The stop station for the two routes 52 and 103 will be the Shell fuel station next to Al Nahdha Accommodations.

 

You May Also Like

Omantel introduces ‘Marhaba World’ vouchers for international calls

Oman Observer Comments Off on Omantel introduces ‘Marhaba World’ vouchers for international calls

Biometric information must for Canada visa: MOHE

Oman Observer Comments Off on Biometric information must for Canada visa: MOHE

Sharqiyah Expressway to be ready by mid-2019

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sharqiyah Expressway to be ready by mid-2019