Mwasalat announces new trips to Duqum

Muscat: The national public bus operator, Mwasalat, announced on Thursday new routes to Duqum, Al Wusta Governoarte.

The first trip (Muscat-Duqum) for the route 52 will start from Birj Al Sahwa at 07:00 am and will reach Duqum at 01:45 pm. The return trip (Duqum-Muscat) will start from Duqum at 06:40 am and will reach Birj Al Sahwa at 01:20 pm.

The second trip (Muscat-Duqum-Haima) for the route 102 will start from Birj Al Sahwa at 11:45 am and will reach Duqum at 06:30pm. The return trip (Haima -Duqum-Muscat) for the route 103 will start from Duqum at 12:45 pm and will reach Birj Al Sahwa at 07:45 pm.

The stop station for the two routes 52 and 103 will be the Shell fuel station next to Al Nahdha Accommodations.