Mattis approves US troops at border with Mexico

WASHINGTON: Defence Secretary Jim Mattis has authorized the use of troops and other military resources at the US-Mexico border, US officials said on Friday, bolstering President Donald Trump’s battle against migrants trekking towards the United States.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Mattis’ authorisation did not include a specific number of troops, something that would be determined at a later point, and was not itself a “deployment order.” The Pentagon did not comment on potential troop numbers, which US officials have said could be at least 800 active-duty troops and begin deploying as soon as Tuesday.

The US military said Mattis had authorised the military to provide “mission-enhancing capabilities” to US Customs and Border Protection, including engineering support to help build temporary barriers and housing.

US pilots would provide transportation for civilian government personnel, it said in a statement.

One US official said that some of the US troops could be called in to assist with traffic and crowd control on the US side of the border, potentially helping to manage demonstrators. It was unclear as of Friday if any of the US forces would be armed.

Officials stressed that US troops would not be engaged in any law enforcement activities, something that is prohibited under US law, and instead would focus on support roles in areas like infrastructure and logistics.

Trump has hammered away at the issue of illegal immigration two weeks ahead of congressional elections. Taking aim at the caravan of Central American migrants, Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday he was “bringing out the military for this National Emergency. They will be stopped!”

On Friday, Mexico offered temporary identification papers and jobs to migrants who register for asylum in that country, stepping up efforts to halt the advance of thousands of people from Central America heading to the US border.

The caravan, which began in Honduras nearly two weeks ago and picked up other Central Americans along the way, has angered Trump, who has maintained a hard line on immigration.

A banner hanging over a bridge on the migrants’ path read: “Your hearts are brave, don’t give up.” — Reuters

