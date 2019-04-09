Mathematics symposium aims to promote research

MUSCAT: The third edition of Cambridge-SQU Symposium (CAMSQU2019) on Mathematical Modelling, began at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Tuesday under the patronage of Prof Amer Ali al Rawas, SQU Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Community Service.

The purpose of the Cambridge University-SQU symposium is to promote research in various aspects of mathematics.

The symposium is an expanded version of Cambridge-SQU workshops held in 2011 and 2017, organised by the Department of Mathematics at SQU as part of its ongoing efforts to promote cooperation between SQU and prominent universities worldwide.

The programme for the third symposium includes topics in mathematical modelling in areas spanning the usual physical applications, porous media, epidemiology, nano-fluids, desalination and robotics, a variety that displays the modern trend in mathematics research.

The symposium features lectures by invited distinguished scientists and provides the opportunity for researchers to present their latest work.

Prof Salma al Kindy, Dean of the College of Science, said that the third symposium on Mathematical Modelling would be a platform to gather and disseminate the latest knowledge in the field.

“It would provide a forum for those faculty members in SQU who are engaged in research in areas related to mathematical modelling, to share knowledge and discuss ideas about future research plans with a view to finding common interest, and contribute to further developments”.

This, she said, would lead to agreements of joint research projects.

Dr Nasser al Salti, member of the Organising Committee of the Symposium, said that the three-day symposium features 34 abstracts in eight sessions.

It includes eight keynote talks, six by international speakers and two by local speakers. — ONA

