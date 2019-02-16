Masterplan for Khazaen City project ready

MUSCAT, Feb 16 – The concept masterplan for Khazaen Economic City, a world-class integrated project and a public-private partnership initiative in Oman, has been completed. It will come up over 51.6 million sqm of land in Barka. “The project is moving forward with the detailed masterplan,” according to the top management of the project. Upon completion in different phases, Khazaen will have an inland dry port, logistics facilities, warehouses, truck depots, free zones with tax beneﬁts, commercial and industrial zones, residential and mixed-use areas, and recreational/retail areas aimed at wooing both internal and external investors.

Faisal al Balushi, GM — Commercial and Business Development, Khazaen Economic City, said the major infrastructure packages are under the tendering process. Contracts will be awarded by March-end. “The construction of infrastructure for Khazaen Economic City will start soon after the awarding of contracts. The strategic location of the city between Sohar Port, Muscat International Airport and Muscat City will be an added advantage for those investing in Khazaen,” said Al Balushi. Schools, universities, healthcare clinics and hospitals, hotels, recreation facilities are also planned inside the city.

Additionally, entertainment avenues, cinemas, superstores, hypermarkets, malls, retail shopping centres and automotive dealerships are also planned. Last month, Khazaen Economic City signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Majis Industrial Services to study and evaluate the development and execution of potable water and wastewater services in the area. Khazaen has the advantage of having direct access to international maritime routes, preferential market access under free trade agreements with the GCC, Singapore and the United States, and proximity to GCC, Indian, Asian and African markets. “Khazaen will be a place where industrial, business, educational and residential facilities are provided, complemented by centres of higher education and learning.”

Khazaen is served by major transportation infrastructure such as the Batinah Expressway, Oman Rail in future and Muscat International Airport, proving to be an ideal logistics, warehousing, light industrial and commercial hub. Khazaen’s logistics facilities will be directly connected to its state-of-the-art dry port, which is an inland intermodal terminal connected by road or rail (in future) to a seaport. Khazaen will also have facilities for storage, logistics, consolidation of goods, maintenance for road and rail cargo carriers and customs clearance services.