Massive search operations launched for missing expat family

Muscat: The search operations are continuing for the third consecutive day on Monday for the missing six members of an expatriate family in Wadi Bani Khalid, reported the Royal Oman Police (ROP).

The rescue operations have been carried out by the teams from Royal Oman Police, Public Authority for Civil Defence (PACDA) and various community volunteer corps.

According to sources, Sardar, employed at private healthcare in Oman, had gone to Wadi Bani Khalid along with his parents (who had flown in from India on a visit), wife and three children.

Sardar’s children included a newborn (22 days), a two-year daughter and four-year-old boy.

The family was trapped inside the vehicle following heavy rains that led to water furiously flowing to the roads from mountains surrounding the area.

While Sardar managed to eject himself out of the car, other members of his family were washed away with search operations still underway.

It may be noted that the Royal Oman Police had issued repeated warnings asking people to stay away from missing wadis in the event of any rains forecast.

In a separate incident, the PACDA team with cooperation from local citizens rescued a family of six people who was detained inside their vehicle in a wadi.

A family of five people was also recused in similar circumstances.