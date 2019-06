John Kemp –

Electricity supplies across Argentina, Uruguay and parts of Paraguay were blacked out for several hours on Sunday when the regional power grid suffered a cascading failure. There is no suggestion that anything malicious caused the blackout; most likely it was an

equipment failure.

But earlier at the weekend, the New York Times revealed the United States had hacked into Russia’s grid and was ready to carry out an offensive cyberattack.

And before the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, the United States had developed a plan, codenamed Nitro Zeus, to collapse Iran’s electricity system in the event of conflict, according to the New York Times.

The three stories illustrate the growing risks to power networks posed by control failures, solar storms and now hacking, whether by criminals, terrorists or state spying agencies.

Nearly every aspect of the modern economy depends on electricity from the grid, including space and water heating, lighting, water supplies, transportation and industrial processes. Amory and L Hunter Lovins warned about the resulting economic and national security vulnerability almost 40 years ago.

“Complex energy devices were built and linked together one by one without considering how vulnerable a system this process was creating,” they wrote. “A few people could probably black out most of the country.”

Even a small problem has the potential to trigger a cascading power failure that cuts electricity supply to millions of customers in minutes. In August 2003, overgrown trees came into contact with power lines in the Cleveland-Akron area of Ohio and caused a cascading failure that blacked out the entire US Northeast and neighbouring parts of Canada.

Computer system failures, poor control-room practice and inadequate planning meant local grid controllers lost situational awareness and reacted too slowly to the escalating problem.

As the local grid became progressively more unstable, power lines and stations went into automatic shutdown to protect themselves, sending unusual power flows surging into neighbouring areas.

The problem spread as safety systems detected unusual power flows wheeling across the grid and raced to disconnect transmission lines and power generation units. At least 265 power plants, with more than 508 individual generating units, shut down — including 10 nuclear plants, which are designed to halt immediately if grid instability is detected.

The events of August 2003 illustrate how even “trivial” problems can trigger a region-wide blackout if the grid is not managed properly.

Power grids are complex and tightly integrated systems where there is always the potential for failure at a single point, or just a few points simultaneously, to ripple across the network and cause cascading failure.

Massive, cascading failures have occurred repeatedly in North America as well as in South America, India and Indonesia over the last 50 years, sometimes affecting tens or hundreds of millions of people.

Electricity grids must balance various aspects of supply and demand on an instantaneous basis (including frequency, voltage, power and reactive power). Control rooms manage the system conservatively, running constant scenario analysis to plan for a huge range of contingencies. — Reuters